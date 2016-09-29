Cops Find $7.5 Million Worth of Pot After Getting a Phone Tip (PHOTOS)

EXPAND File photo Star Foreman/L.A. Weekly

Medical marijuana is perfectly legal in California. And we're on the verge of legalizing recreational pot, too. But somehow black-market entrepreneurs still find the illicit side of the business to be very attractive. Allegedly.

The latest example comes courtesy of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, which announced this week that $7.5 million worth of cannabis was seized after cops received a Crime Stoppers tip.

The find was made yesterday about 9:15 a.m. at a warehouse in the 2900 block of Ana Street in an unincorporated part of L.A. County near the city of Compton, sheriff's officials said in a statement. Investigators with the sheriff's Narcotics Bureau and Marijuana Eradication Team served a search warrant at the location and hit pay dirt, cops say.

"A large, sophisticated marijuana growing operation was discovered inside a warehouse," according to the department. "Approximately 4,199 live plants were seized, along with approximately 200 pounds of finished marijuana product. The recovered marijuana has a combined estimated street value of 7.5 million dollars."

Deputies arrested 12 suspects for suspicion of cultivating marijuana, sheriff's officials said. They were jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. The suspects' identities were not revealed despite state law mandating that cops release crime information in a timely manner unless it would hinder an active case. "The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time," according to the department.

In fact, detectives are asking for more dimes to be dropped. Anyone with information on this alleged operation was asked to call investigators at 562-956-7125.

