Compton Mayor Aja Brown Drops Out of Congressional Race, Days After Stacey Dash Withdraws

Compton Mayor Aja Brown has announced that she is dropping out of the race for the 44th Congressional District in South Los Angeles because she is pregnant with her first child. Her statement comes just days after former actress and conservative political commentator Stacey Dash withdrew her candidacy.

“I am excited and blessed to announce that my husband of 14 years and I are expecting our first child,” Brown said in a statement released Thursday evening, April 5. “We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family.”

That leaves two remaining candidates, incumbent Democrat Nanette Diaz Barragán and Jasmina Saavedra, a Republican businesswoman who helped found Latinos for Trump. In the state’s election system, the top two vote-getters in the June primary will face off in the November general election, unless one receives more than 50 percent of the vote in June.