Compton Mayor Aja Brown Drops Out of Congressional Race, Days After Stacey Dash Withdraws

Compton Mayor Aja Brown has announced that she is dropping out of the race for the 44th Congressional District in South Los Angeles because she is pregnant with her first child. Her statement comes just days after former actress and conservative political commentator Stacey Dash withdrew her candidacy.
“I am excited and blessed to announce that my husband of 14 years and I are expecting our first child,” Brown said in a statement released Thursday evening, April 5. “We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family.”
That leaves two remaining candidates, incumbent Democrat Nanette Diaz Barragán and Jasmina Saavedra, a Republican businesswoman who helped found Latinos for Trump. In the state’s election system, the top two vote-getters in the June primary will face off in the November general election, unless one receives more than 50 percent of the vote in June.
Brown has served on the Compton City Council since 2013. She announced her run for Congress on March 8.
Brown said in the statement that family commitments supersede her ability to run for higher office. She said she will continue to focus on the issues facing Compton. “Moving forward collectively, we will continue to empower, elevate and advance the city of Compton and our greater community. The coalitions, partnerships, programs, new investments and infrastructure development will continue, and there is more to come,” she said.
Dash announced on March 30 that she was dropping out of the race after introspection and discussions with her family. “I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process and ... campaigning would be detrimental to the health of my family,” she wrote on Twitter.
The 44th Congressional District race drew national attention on Feb. 26 when celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that Dash, best known for her role in the 1995 film Clueless, had filed paperwork to run. She is also known for her political commentary on Fox News.
