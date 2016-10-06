Clowns Give Greater L.A. the Creeps

Creepy clowns are the new creepy clowns. davocano/Flickr

Creepy clown sightings are becoming an annual ritual for Halloween season in Southern California.

So far, police appear to be taking creepy clown reports seriously. In Fontana, a teenager was arrested for allegedly assuming the identity of the "Fontana Killer Clown" and making criminal threats, police said.

In Lancaster, sheriff's officials said teenagers were wearing clown masks and wielding knives to scare people. And a teenaged former student at Glendora's Sierra High School was also arrested for allegedly making criminal threats while assuming the character of a clown, authorities said.

Fontana police quickly identified a 14-year-old who allegedly posted threats on social media after a detective "became aware" of the situation yesterday, according to cops there. Fontana Unified School District police helped city authorities track the teen down, they said.

"The Juvenile claimed his intention was to scare people and see how many followers he could obtain on his social media site," according to the Fontana department.

In Lancaster, sheriff's deputies say they're "aware" of teen pranksters who have been wearing clown masks and brandishing "a kitchen knife" in order to scare people, according to a statement. Deputies say this has happened three times in the area in recent days. Anyone approached by these teenage boys in Lancaster was urged to call the local sheriff's station: 661-948-8466.

Glendora's clown case spanned two counties. Nineteen-year-old William Salazar was arrested at a relative's home in Kern County yesterday after he threatened on social media to "hit" Sierra High School and "kill" and "shoot" in the city of El Monte, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. He was booked in lieu of $50,000, cops said.

And just think, Halloween season is just starting.

