Citywide DUI Crackdowns Finally Come to the Westside


Citywide DUI Crackdowns Finally Come to the Westside

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 3:48 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
A Southern California DUI checkpoint at sunset
A Southern California DUI checkpoint at sunset
Greg Matthews/Flickr
A A

When it comes to the Los Angeles Police Department's DUI crackdowns, the whiter, wealthier Westside often has often gotten a pass. Cops argue that the locations of the drunk driving patrols and checkpoints were data-driven — targeted at areas with high incidents of DUI crashes. Westsiders don't, apparently, drink and crash as much. So that's the way the rum cookie crumbles.

But that doesn't mean the Westside is never in the LAPD's sights. Lo and behold, a DUI checkpoint is coming to the Marina del Rey area tonight.

The LAPD reveals its anti-drunk driving operations with the hope that, knowing cops are on the hunt, you'll stay out of the driver's seat after one too many.

Here's what's in store for the weekend, courtesy of the department:

Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight there will be a checkpoint on the Westside — on Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue near Marina del Rey.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Western Avenue at Eighth Street in what is arguably the drinking epicenter of L.A.: Koreatown.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be up and running on Alvarado Street at Temple Street in Echo Park.

Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight cops will be operating a checkpoint on Slauson Avenue at Menlo Avenue in South L.A.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be happening on Sepulveda Boulevard and Parthenia Street in North Hills.

Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. extra officers will hit the LAPD's Topanga Division area of the San Fernando Valley in a hunt for drunk drivers.

Be safe.

