ChatterBaby App an Attention Getter for Hearing-Impaired Parents

When Santa Monica residents Sanaz and Delbert Whetter had their first child, Neta, seven years ago, the pair, who are deaf, quickly became frustrated with their options when it came to baby alert systems. Though the products they tried were connected to lamps within their toy-strewn home — the lights served as visual cues to check Neta — the couple found the devices were often faulty.

“We were also dismayed by the lack of development or improvements to products in this category,” Delbert Whetter tells L.A. Weekly, also mentioning that the same lackluster devices were on shelves when their second child, Adin, was born three years ago. “One device was supposed to distinguish between a baby’s cries and mere noises, and alert us with visual warnings, but it never worked right.

"So we opted, instead, to use a more sensitive alert system that is triggered by any kind of noise. With two young children in the house, that is a lot of alerts."