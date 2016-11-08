menu

California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

State Officials Say Big Pot Discount Is for Real


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 8:38 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
A celebrant at the 420 Games in March
A celebrant at the 420 Games in March
Kelsee Becker/L.A. Weekly
A A

Proposition 64, California's recreational marijuana legalization initiative, has been approved by California voters, the Associated Press is projecting.

"This is the most important moment in the history of the marijuana legalization movement," Tom Angell, chairman of the group Marijuana Majority, said in a statement. "California is the sixth-largest economy in the world and is hugely culturally influential. Most importantly, this vote will dramatically accelerate the end of federal marijuana prohibition."

California joins Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska as recreational pot states. The measure makes holding up to an ounce of weed legal for those 21 and older — starting at midnight (if the results are certified by then).

Related Stories

Californians can grow as many as six plants for personal use. And the business, from seed to store, will be licensed and regulated by the state starting in 2018. Local jurisdictions can still ban sales and production or license them.

Proponents argued 64 would bring social justice to a state where African-American Californians are arrested for marijuana-related crimes at three-and-a-half times the rate of white people and Latinos are arrested 35 percent more often than whites.

And tax revenues, including 15 percent of retail sales, are estimated to bring $1 billion to the Golden State's coffers, according to the state Legislative Analysts Office. Most of that will  be set aside for youth programs, cleaning up environmental damage caused by cannabis grows, and California Highway Patrol programs designed to reduce stoned driving.

"Californians can be proud they’ve put our state at the nation’s lead in fixing a broken marijuana prohibition system and creating good jobs with a trained and professional workforce who will play a crucial role in enforcing the new Adult Use of Marijuana Act," according to a statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Western States Council, which supported Proposition 64.

Other groups and pro-marijuana observers were gung-ho as well.

Upcoming Events

"We’re fast approaching the day when Americans will look back on the marijuana wars of recent decades the same way we now look back on alcohol Prohibition — as a costly, foolish and deadly mistake," according to a statement from Ethan Nadelmann, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance.

Aaron Herzberg of marijuana real estate firm CalCann Holdings released a statement saying: "California is now poised to rightfully take back its place from Colorado to become the rightful Silicon Valley of Marijuana."

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >