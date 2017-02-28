menu

California Is an Economic Battlefield for Women


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

California Is an Economic Battlefield for Women

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 9:20 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Last month's Women's March Los AngelesEXPAND
Last month's Women's March Los Angeles
Star Foreman/L.A. Weekly
A A

California is a tough economic state for millions of working and middle-class folks because the cost of living, particularly housing, is so high. But the Golden State is especially difficult for women trying to make a living, according to a new analysis.

For its ranking of "2017’s Best & Worst States for Women," the personal-finance site WalletHub looked at 19 metrics encompassing economic health, social well-being, physical health and safety. The analysis was released ahead of Women's History Month in March. While California ranked in the middle — 21st overall — the state performed abysmally in key areas.

Related Stories

The Golden State was second to last in the nation (50th in a ranking that includes Washington, D.C.) for median earnings, which were adjusted for cost of living, according to the report. The state tied for the 46th worst female unemployment. It ranked 40th for its high school dropout rate for women. And it ranked 33rd for its share of women living in poverty.

California's best showing was third for women's life expectancy, the analysis found. The state also did relatively well for women's preventative health care (14th) and quality of women's hospitals (18th), according to the report.

The top five states for women overall were Minnesota, Vermont, North Dakota, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to WalletHub. Interestingly, Democrat-leaning "blue states" achieved a higher average overall ranking (16.57) than Republican-leaning "red states" (32.60), the analysis found.

California Is an Economic Battlefield for Women
WalletHub
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >