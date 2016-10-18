California Has America's Least Powerful Voters
California voters miss out on all the fun of
A new analysis from personal finance site WalletHub agrees, concluding that California has the least powerful voters in the United States. The site used a complicated methodology based on a state's chances of going red or blue. "States with zero chance of one party determining the election" — that's pretty much us — got the lowest scores.
With Washington, D.C. counted, California came in 51st.
California was also in
If you want your presidential vote to count much more than it does here in the Golden State, Arizona has the most potent voters in the nation, according to the analysis. Iowa, Alaska, South Dakota and Ohio took second through fifth place here, respectively. New Hampshire was in seventh place, after number six Nevada, which also might be in play as a result of Trump's issues with Latino voters.
California, then, lives up to its political stereotype of being the fundraising ATM of major party candidates, particularly Democrat Hillary Clinton, who's been a frequent visitor this election season. "Not all votes are created equal," according to WalletHub. But money speaks volumes.
