California Has America's Least Powerful Voters

Hillary Clinton loves California ... for its money. Marc Nozell/Flickr

California voters miss out on all the fun of primary season , when places like New Hampshire and Iowa tell the rest of the country what candidates we like. And the state has been so reliably Democratic in presidential elections that it's never in play as a swing state or a battleground. In other words, the Golden State is usually taken for granted this time of year.

A new analysis from personal finance site WalletHub agrees, concluding that California has the least powerful voters in the United States. The site used a complicated methodology based on a state's chances of going red or blue. "States with zero chance of one party determining the election" — that's pretty much us — got the lowest scores.

With Washington, D.C. counted, California came in 51st. Second-to-last place went to New York, followed by Maryland (third-to-last place), Utah (fourth), and Connecticut (fifth). Utah's definitely in play this election season, though, because Republican Donald Trump has lost influence with the state's morally attuned voters.

California was also in last place when WalletHub determined the states with the least powerful voters in U.S. Senate elections.

If you want your presidential vote to count much more than it does here in the Golden State, Arizona has the most potent voters in the nation, according to the analysis. Iowa, Alaska, South Dakota and Ohio took second through fifth place here, respectively. New Hampshire was in seventh place, after number six Nevada, which also might be in play as a result of Trump's issues with Latino voters.

California, then, lives up to its political stereotype of being the fundraising ATM of major party candidates, particularly Democrat Hillary Clinton, who's been a frequent visitor this election season. "Not all votes are created equal," according to WalletHub. But money speaks volumes.

