California Drivers Continue to Rank Among the Nation's Worst
A new analysis of accident data says California has the second worst drivers in the nation. The ranking follows other reports that have reached similar conclusions.
The analysis, by insurance comparison site QuoteWizard, looked at its own user reports, Federal Highway Administration data, state fatality info and tickets for speeding, DUI and other violations to come up with its ranking, weighed for driver population.
"California is number seven for accidents, number nine for speeding and number five for citations," according to a statement from QuoteWizard. "Even worse, it’s number two for DUIs, and the second-worst state overall."
The Golden State cities with the worst drivers were Oakland, Sacramento and Anaheim, in that order, the analysis found. "The economy might be to blame for California’s low rankings," according to the analysis. "Going to work usually means driving in California, and more driving means more accidents. Miles traveled per person increased 27 percent in Sacramento between 2009 and 2014, for example, and that could be due to the state’s economic upswing post-recession."
The state with America's worst drivers? That would be Utah, the analysis found.
As for the best drivers, that honor falls to Rhode Island. The state has "extremely low fatalities per licensed drivers," according to the analysis. In fact, East Coast drivers are better than West Coast drivers, QuoteWizard concludes: "The East Coast wins with a 13 percent margin of victory."
|
QuoteWizard
