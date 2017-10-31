A Controversial Plan to Drain Water From the Desert? Go for It, Trump Administration Says

Chris Clarke remembers a billboard on the side of highway 15 outside of Barstow, on the way to Las Vegas: "The Boredom Ends in 150 Miles." Clarke, a former journalist who now works for the National Parks Conservation Association, could never understand it. What's so interesting about a place filled with people and money and electric lights? You can find that anywhere.

To Clarke, the desert is far more exciting. Some people see it as a place to do things you can't do in the city — shoot guns, drive a dune buggy. Others are drawn to the vastness, its quiet emptiness. You can look out and see a dozen miles of uninterrupted landscape in any direction, like being on the ocean. But to true desert evangelists like Clarke, there is so much more.

"Out here, the more you look the more there is," he says. "It's just layers upon layers of ecological richness.

"The desert," he continues, "is a rainforest without rain." And the North American deserts, he says, are "the largest undeveloped ecosystems in the lower 48 states."

A few weeks ago, Clarke took a group on a hike through the Mojave Trails National Monument. Its 1.6 million acres, shaped roughly like a cow's head, lie just north of Joshua Tree and just south of the Mojave National Preserve. The hikers stood in the shadow of the Ship Mountains, a dark, almost black range that looms over the sprawling flat landscape, and they walked down into the Cadiz Valley. In the distance they could see a series of perfectly rectangular patches of dark green, like strips of Astroturf carefully laid out atop the dirt.

The desert would seem a strange place to grow anything, but down there in the valley, a company called Cadiz is growing lemons.

The publicly traded Cadiz Inc. — which has a market value of nearly $300 million — owns 34,000 acres in the valley, land that is surrounded on all sides by the Mojave Trails National Monument. You'd never know to look at it but underneath the arid land lies the Fenner Basin, a massive aquifer that holds between 17 million and 34 million acre-feet of water, about as much water as in Lake Mead. Cadiz currently uses the water for its 500 acres of farmland. But no one gets rich growing lemons in the desert.

Cadiz Inc. currently uses its water for farming. But no one gets rich growing lemons in the desert. Courtesy Cadiz Inc.

Since the 1990s, Cadiz, a company with about 10 full-time corporate employees, has existed almost entirely in pursuit of a single objective: to pump tens of thousands of acre-feet of water out of the Fenner Basin and sell it to thirsty Southern California cities and suburbs.

Environmentalists say Cadiz intends to suck the aquifer nearly dry, damaging the surrounding ecosystem beyond repair.

"Cadiz's plan is to draw down the aquifer and pump out water in order to allow for more sprawl and more growth and more houses," says Aruna Prabhala of the Center for Biological Diversity in Oakland. "In a time of drought and climate change, we should be using our water in a more sustainable way."

Without extracting water from the Owens Valley, Greater Los Angeles never would have grown into the metropolis it is today. The city's growth came at a price: Much of the valley was rendered a veritable dust bowl. Over the years, Department of Water and Power ratepayers have had to fork over millions of dollars in dust mitigation measures, to repair the damage created by one of the city's earliest sins.

Environmentalists worry the same thing could happen to the Cadiz Valley.

"It could be another Owens Lake situation, where there would be significant dust storms in the area, because the saturated soils on Cadiz dry lake would be dried out," says Eileen Anderson, senior scientist for the Center for Biological Diversity.

Cadiz representatives say the water that the company plans to take from the ground isn't going anywhere, that it's being lost to evaporation. But, according to Clarke, "Even water that is evaporating is contributing to the humidity in that valley. That humidity is not very high, but lowering it increases the water that plants and animals need. It could make the whole place hotter, thirstier and dryer."

Then there are the nearby Bonanza Springs, an oasis of standing water and cotton willows — "the largest spring of its kind in about 1,000 square miles of Mojave Desert," Clarke says. Coyotes, bobcats, bighorn sheep and birds of all kinds stop to sip from the springs. "Everything that is in the desert is going to stop by to drink."

"The springs will dry up," says environmental attorney Debbie Cook. "You'll lose plants, wildlife. They don't care. It's all about money to them."

Cadiz spokesperson Courtney Degener says the project can help provide California with another source of drinking water. In a statement, she writes: "As a safe, sustainable supply that has already been approved in accordance with CEQA [California Environmental Quality Act] and upheld by California's courts, the Cadiz Water Project can add a measure of reliability for those communities that are most dependent on [water] imports and lack of access to local supplies."

For decades, Cadiz's plan has gone through a gauntlet of environmental analysis, regulatory approval and deals with water agencies that came together and fell apart. When the Obama administration issued a 2015 ruling blocking the project, many considered it dead.

"The springs will dry up. You'll lose plants, wildlife. They don't care. It's all about money to them." —environmental attorney Debbie Cook Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email

