menu

Wet Playa Concerns at Burning Man Evaporate


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Wet Playa Concerns at Burning Man Evaporate

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:01 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
The Playa in 2012EXPAND
The Playa in 2012
Hawaii Savvy/Flickr
A A

Burning Man organizers are brushing off concerns that record precipitation in the Sierra Nevada Mountains last winter could lead to muddy ground conditions at the site of the event, which takes place Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.

Promoters addressed the issue on the Burning Man website, stating, "The Playa is dry," and reassuring the 70,000 or so expected attendees this year would be the counterculture party's "32nd annual non-cancellation due to water."

Related Stories

"It's been pretty high and dry," says National Weather Service meteorologist Evan LaGuardia. "They had some flooding due to snowpack melt in the Sierra. All the water has dried up but it has left a claylike substance in the desert there. It was a record-breaking water year. But we've had a very hot summer as well."

LaGuardia recommended that attendees driving into the area consider using four-wheel-drive vehicles as a precaution. Runoff in the area was present as recently as July, he said.  "I know it has a claylike substance because of the water that has run off from the Sierra," he says. "It's a little bit less dry than usual. It's just a little more wet than your dust bowl desert sand."

"You should always have a car or truck capable of going over sand so it won't get stuck," the meteorologist adds. "I wouldn't bring a little car out there no matter what the conditions are."

He said thunderstorms have been rolling through northern Nevada, too. Two weeks is too far out, however, to predict the weather for Black Rock, Nevada, LaGuardia said. "That could always be a threat — any summer," he said of thunderstorms.

An official with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Playa, said, "It's dry." A spokeswoman for the Desert Research Institute in Nevada added, "Our hydrologists trust that the BLM and their engineers have done enough surveying to determine the Playa is safe for driving and camping and very, very heavy art."

Still, the condition of the Playa seemed to be a sore subject for Burning Man organizers. Spokesman Jim Graham refused to make anyone available for an interview and pointed us to the website's statement on water at the Playa before becoming unresponsive to further inquiries. Other Burning Man officials were also unresponsive.

Dennis Romero
L.A. Weekly staff writer Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >