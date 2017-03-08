Authorities Search for Motorcyclist Who Jumped Over SoCal Freeway

File photo of a motocross rider in the air Dagur Brynjólfsson/Flickr

Authorities are on the hunt for a motocross rider whose jump across the 60 freeway in Riverside County was captured on video (below).

Following the stunt, the video of which was posted on Instagram over the weekend, Caltrans officials blocked the trail used by the rider. "No one's going to be able to know where it's at now unless they had been there before," says Terri Kasinga, a spokeswoman for the agency.

"This was an incredibly irresponsible act that could have cost someone their life," she says. "We don't want to see this happen again. We don't want to anyone to try to mimic this at all."

Authorities aren't sure exactly when the jump took place. California Highway Patrol officer R. Gonzalez said it might have happened over the weekend. He described the location as the Jackrabbit Trail, which is "just west" of the interchange between the 10 and 60 freeways outside the city of Beaumont. Other reports described the area as the Badlands.

The video was posted on the Instagram account of San Clemente rider Kyle Katsandris under the hashtags #katsandrisleap and #nolimits. Gonzalez said that if the rider captured on tape is found, he could face allegations of reckless driving.

"We don't know who it is," the officer says. "He made his jump and he rode off into the hills."

The cop said the freeway is already perilous enough for everyday commuters. "It's a high-volume area for traffic collisions," he says. "It's a dangerous section of freeway."