At Least 2 Dead in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

At least two people were killed and 12 others were critically injured in what was described in multiple reports as a mass shooting on or near the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night, authorities said. "Confirming that one suspect is down," according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweet.

"We do have one suspect down and we want people to steer clear of the area," a metro official told reporters. He declined to elaborate.

A spokeswoman for University Medical Center in Las Vegas said 26 patients have been brought to the trauma facility tonight. Two of those were pronounced dead at the hospital, she said. It wasn't clear if patients were going to other facilities.

The shooting appeared to break out at or near the Route 91 Harvest festival, a three-day country music concert at Las Vegas Village, which is across the street from Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, according to multiple reports.

Witnesses' video from the festival appears to capture the sound of automatic gunfire. There were also unconfirmed news accounts of gunfire at other points nearby along the strip.

Las Vegas McCarran Airport tweeted that some flights have been diverted as a result of the nearby police activity.

Associated Press reported that singer Jason Aldean was performing at Route 91 Harvest when shots rang out. "It sounded like machine guns," a witness told CNN.

Another bystander told a CNN reporter that his friends "are dead."

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017