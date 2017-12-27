Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas Announces Sudden Retirement

Assembly District 54 representative Sebastian Ridley-Thomas abruptly announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down from office, due to health concerns.

In a statement, he said, "While it has been a great honor to serve as a member of the California State Assembly for the past four years, I have decided to resign from my post effective Dec. 31, 2017. The reason for this difficult decision is that I am facing persistent health issues. On Dec. 18, I underwent surgery for the fifth time this year. Although I expect a full recovery, my physicians advise that I will need an extended period of time to recuperate."