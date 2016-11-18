Ask a Stoner: What's the Best Weed for a Long Staycation?

EXPAND Jay Vollmar

Dear Stoner: I just had knee surgery and will be on my butt for a while. What’s the best weed for a long staycation?

Jill

Jill: Unless you have a creative outlet that requires periods of mental energy, I’d recommend staying away from stronger sativas, because smoking Diesel or Durban might make you restless while you’re stuck on the couch with little to do. However, a bowl of something lighter, like Stardawg or Flo, could help you enjoy a book in the back yard before it’s too cold outside. If you’re planning on a steady diet of Netflix, video games and iPhone dillydallying, though, you probably want something that will take you to space.

Edibles are a great option while you’re recovering, because the melting-body high could help with any pain and inflammation you might experience after surgery. The high can last throughout the day, and you’ll keep most of your wits about you if you don’t overdo it. Although it might sound appealing now, a knockout strain like Afghani, Bubba Kush or Kosher Kush will make all four of your extremities useless instead of just the current one — so consider that when purchasing. Whether you’re buying flower or concentrates, if you can only get one strain, I’d recommend a funky, potent hybrid like Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, Ghost Train Haze or anything with Cookies or OG genetics.

