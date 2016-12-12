menu

Ask a Stoner: Are There Strains That Will Help With Arousal?

Ask a Stoner: Are There Strains That Will Help With Arousal?

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 10:58 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Photo Illustration/Getty Images
Dear Stoner: I hear there are certain strains that help with arousal. Is that true?
Ricky Rick

Dear Rick: Hey, if you think there’s a certain strain that helps you keep it up or keep it going, then buy up as much as you can. It’s probably the placebo effect, but whatever works.… Unfortunately, there’s no study linking marijuana consumption with increased blood flow to your johnson or boosts in sexual hormones like estrogen, progesterone and testosterone. In fact, anecdotal evidence on marijuana arousal is about 50/50, with some people reporting an increased sex drive and others saying just the opposite. For many users, it depends on the strain and their personal reaction to it.

Experienced pot smokers probably aren’t surprised to hear this: Some strains make you tired and others crank you up, and energy level has an undeniable connection to sex drive. And while there’s no real scientific evidence connecting marijuana to arousal, it can still play a major role in how turned on you get. Some strains increase your sense of euphoria and your heart rate, both of which heighten the pleasure and performance factors of sex, while others cause drowsiness and sedate the body. So, no, smoking a magical strain won’t make your hot neighbor take her clothes off, but it can make it that much more enjoyable if she ever does.

