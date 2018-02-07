Arrests of Homeless People for Minor Offenses Increase, But Is That What People Want?

According to reports this week, the number of homeless people arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department has seen a significant increase since 2011.

In a story in Sunday’s L.A. Times , the ratio of homeless people arrested in 2011 was reported at 1 in 10, while that number had risen to 1 in 6 by 2016.

City officials, including Mayor Eric Garcetti on NPR in 2015, have publicly denounced criminalizing the city's homeless population. Yet in the summer of 2014, the City Council passed two ordinances shrinking the amount of notice needed by law enforcement before breaking up homeless encampments.