Are You Ready for Some Jail Time?

Super Bowl weekend is fish-in-a-barrel season for cops on the hunt for drunk drivers. So don't be a fish. Getting arrested for driving under the influence in California now costs about $16,000, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

And that's if you're lucky. According to the California Highway Patrol, last Super Bowl Sunday saw one death, 52 DUI-related injuries and 360 drunk driving arrests by CHP officers. A 10-year analysis by the AAA in 2013 found that there were 75 percent more fatal and injury crashes on Super Bowl Sundays in California than on other winter Sundays.

The Los Angeles Police Department and other area agencies are being kind enough to warn folks that they'll be on the lookout for DUI suspects, starting tonight.

"The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are teaming up with law enforcement across the State of California for a special 'Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk' campaign to urge Californians to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend and pass the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins," according to an LAPD statement.

Here's your Super Bowl weekend DUI checkpoint cheat sheet:

Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight a checkpoint will be up and running on Imperial Highway and Main Street in South Los Angeles.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight a checkpoint will be waiting for you on Manchester Avenue and Denver Avenue in South L.A.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. sheriff's deputies will be staffing a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city of West Hollywood.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be running on Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue near Marina Del Rey.

Sunday extra cops will be patrolling the streets of Hollywood (from 4 p.m. to midnight), the West Valley (from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.) and the LAPD's Central Bureau area (from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.), which includes downtown and areas immediately surrounding it.

Sunday Culver City police will have extra cops on their streets "during and following the game," according to a statement.

Sunday the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says its deputies will be on "heightened alert" throughout the county in an effort to stop drunk drivers.

