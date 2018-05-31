Angelica Salas: The Immigration Advocate Defending American Families

"Undocumented status should be temporary and change to something more permanent for everyone," Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), says during an interview in the organization's Westlake office. "That's why we are fighting for a permanent immigration solution."

It's a principle born of personal experience. Before obtaining a green card and eventually citizenship, Salas was an undocumented child whose family was torn apart by immigration politics. Then, as a history major at Occidental College, delving into immigration, race relations and Latin America, Salas had an epiphany: "This isn't just about my family, it's really about a system."

While her post-graduation trajectory was bound for the Northeast — grad school at Yale and, she recalls with a hint of humor, a man she loved at Princeton — the brewing battle over California's anti-immigrant Proposition 187 inexorably drew her to CHIRLA as a volunteer.