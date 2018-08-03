America’s Greatness

Years ago, I started a fund for Native American students and one for African-Americans. I tell you this not to toot my own horn but to underline that in my opinion, people of color are the soul of America. The oppression they've endured — and still come out with hope — is inconceivable. As the brilliant Ta-Nehisi Coates says in Between the World and Me, “The black diaspora not only was just our own world but, in so many ways, the Western world itself.”

In 1991 I started the scholarship fund at UCLA for African-Americans also because black jazz musicians fed me deeply when I was comin' up. The foundation is not specifically for artists, it's specifically for people of color (wasn’t Jesus olive-complected?) ... as the genius Curtis Mayfield said, “We the People Who Are Darker Than Blue." Or, as the equally brilliant Dr. Cornell West says, in the face of white supremacists, “We need to listen to the ‘blues people.’" People who wake up every day knowing that the dominant culture will challenge you to just survive. This isn’t news to these people, it’s news to people who look like me. Like our president.

These scholarship recipients have navigated the difficult roadways (ghettos, gangs, bad schools, etc.) and, despite that, risen to academic heights. They have very high moral standards as well. That is a Herculean task considering the lousy cards they've been dealt, in a culture that grew literally off the sweat of their, and their ancestors', backs.