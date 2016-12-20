Adult Performer Nikki Benz Alleges She Was Assaulted on Camera During a Porn Shoot

Nikki Benz in L.A. in 2009 Michael Dorausch/Flickr

Adult performer Nikki Benz today accused a porn director of assaulting her on camera.

Via Twitter last night and today, Benz said that a director allegedly stomped her head and choked her even after she yelled "cut" during the filming of an adult scene recently. She shared text messages that claim she was choked "several times" during the filming by adult video house Brazzers, which is owned by MindGeek, a international conglomerate that dominates online porn. She said the attack left her shocked and crying — a first for her career.

"The director himself put his hands on me and was choking me," she tweeted. "Never in a million years did I think Brazzers would allow it."

In one text message she posted, she writes, "Did you see the part where I said cut, where I said I'm not OK with this? ... I said no."

She also said, "I guess rape scenes are in now, huh?"

Fans and current and former adult performers reached out on Twitter to support Benz, whom some consider to be a signature Brazzers star. On Twitter Jenna Jameson told Benz, in part, "You have all of us behind you." Saying she was "upset" by the alleged violence, Tasha Reign tweeted: "My heart goes out to you."

Some supporters called for a boycott of the studio's products. We reached out to MindGeek but did not hear back. A nightclub booking agent for Benz said, "We certainly wish her the best. I hope she's OK."

Adult video's L.A.-based trade group, Free Speech Coalition, condemned the alleged assault.

"The experience described by Nikki Benz, who says she was choked and stepped on by a director on an adult shoot, are unacceptable in every way," FSC executive director Eric Paul Leue said via email. "No worker, adult or otherwise, should ever be subjected to physical violence. We are working with the parties, as well as the performer group APAC [Adult Performer Advocacy Committee], to determine what happened on the set, and how we should react as a community. We will update when we have more information."

Benz said she's out of town on a birthday trip and that she will take action when she returns. Her Twitter profile says she lives in West Hollywood. "Once I'm back in L.A., I will properly handle my business," she tweeted.

It's not the first time an adult performer has alleged abuse on set. James Deen's production house was investigated by the state last year after several coworkers accused him of rape and assault during filming. Those allegation have not been substantiated.

