A Top Turnoff for L.A. Singles Is Being a Trump Supporter

Speed dating on the Metro Red Line in 2015 Brian Feinzimer/L.A. Weekly

Match.com's seventh annual "Singles in America" survey, released ahead of Valentine's Day, found that having voted for President Trump was the second biggest "turnoff" among respondents. Nearly half of those surveyed cited it as a let-down. The No. 1 turnoff was complaining on Facebook, which bothered 55 percent of L.A. respondents. The third biggest turnoff was not voting at all.

"As a dating coach, I work with people who are adamant in saying, 'I will not date anybody who voted for Trump,'" says Julie Spira, a national online dating expert based in Los Angeles. "People get so agitated if

they end up across a table from someone who voted for the opposite party's candidate."

Spira says this kind of political antagonism is specific to the Trump era and that it's more pronounced in anti-Trump strongholds like California. "I've never seen it this bad before," she says.

"I've seen couples over the years who have voted in different political parties," she continues. "They coexist and they're rational, and they have normal, calm conversations. There's nothing calm about the conversations now."

The flip side of Trump as a turnoff is Hillary Clinton as a turn-on. Thirty-two percent of L.A. respondents said voting for Clinton was the second "biggest turn-on." The No. 1 turn-on was being an entrepreneur. Silicon Beach must be the place to be for L.A. singles.

The survey queried 5,509 singles 18 and older across the nation.

The survey also found that public transportation was the top place for successful flirting in Los Angeles. More than 54 percent of respondents said so. Trains and buses beat out bars, which ended up in second place.

Spira says the popularity of the Expo Line extension to Santa Monica might have sealed the deal for flirtation on the go. "We were never known as a town for public transportation," she says. "People will say you're undesirable because I had to take the 405 to the 101 to get to you.

"Now that the Expo Line goes from Santa Monica to downtown L.A., you have to make sure you're not just sitting there texting and tweeting."

