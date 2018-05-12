7 Cannabis-Inspired Gifts for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Instead of getting the mom in your life an ordinary present, why not surprise her with something special? As it becomes socially acceptable, more and more moms are choosing marijuana to deal with the daily stresses of motherhood, aches and pains, postpartum depression, anxiety and menstrual cramps.

Forget the bongs and pipes of the past. As the industry expands, it’s inspiring a new, mom-friendly crop of cannabis products. Here are 7 cannabis-infused gifts that are perfect for Mother’s Day.

1. Our skin always needs a little extra TLC. In order to combat dehydrated, irritated and often flaky skin, your mom could add Apothocanna’s Everyday Face & Body Oil to her daily routine for some extra shine and hydration.

2. Looking more like a fashion accessory than a vape pen, Bloom Farms Rose Gold Pen Set is a high-gloss and stylish addition to their line of vape products. Plus, it comes pre-loaded with 500 milligrams of 100 percent pure cannabis oil which, keep in mind, is only available in markets where medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal. This popular pen set comes in a Hybrid blend, which is the perfect combination to inspire relaxation, creativity and focus.

3. Often, moms prefer to go the discreet and stealthy route with cannabis products. Well, there’s nothing more discreet than the Papa & Barkley Releaf Patch. Papa & Barkley, headquartered in Eureka, is best known for their variety of all-natural cannabis-infused topicals and other pain-relief products. The patches, one of their more popular offerings, are available in 1:3, 1:1, and 3:1 THC:CBD ratios and perfect for on-the-go pain relief.

With their 12-hour slow-release formula, they require minimal application. The odorless patches absorb through the skin and into the bloodstream, providing both targeted and general effects with minimal, if any, psychoactive effects.

4. Beboe’s products look like something straight out of a trendy boutique, and are sure to impress just on looks alone. Beboe was founded to provide a more sophisticated and refined experience, and their beautifully packaged vaporizers and pastilles certainly reflect this. Their disposable Sativa vaporizer, in a beautiful rose gold color, provides a nice pink grapefruit flavor with a subtle Sativa warmth/uplifting effect. The all-natural and organic Sativa pastille candies are low-dose, and come in a beautifully decorated pastel-salmon color tin. Their effects include a very subtle euphoria, and they’re absolutely delectable!

5. For stealthy, low-dose edible candies, few products come close to Petra, by Kiva Confections. In fact, these tiny mints come in a beautiful but subtle tin that could pass for a Starbucks impulse buy. This means that they can blend in and go unnoticed anywhere you might go. Available in two great flavors, a refreshing Eucalyptus that’s sure to clear your sinuses and a dreamy Moroccan Mint with matcha and vanilla, these candies dose at a tiny 2.5MG each. Petra mints are perfect for those who desire more subtle effects from cannabis without a full-fledged high.

Life Bloom Organics oral sprays Courtesy Life Bloom

6. Looking to unlock the benefits of CBD with no psychoactive effect? Look no further than the Life Bloom Organics oral sprays. These super effective CBD sprays contain nanotized CBD, which allows for 95 percent absorption into the bloodstream and come in two formulations: The first, a general wellness formulation, delivers 1MG of CBD per spray. The sleep formula contains a potent mix of CBD, valerian root, L-theanine, and melatonin… all nanotized for maximum absorption. Both are super stealthy and easy to use, just 2-4 quick sprays under the tongue and you’re good to go.

Canndescent’s 1/8th gift boxes. Courtesy Canndescent

7. Nothing says “I love you, Mom” like a box of flowers, so why should cannabis be any different? For the Cannabis Mom who loves to smoke, or even one who’s newer to the cannabis world, Canndescent’s high-quality 1/8th gift boxes are a great gift. These luxurious, beautiful orange box sets include 3.5 grams of top-shelf cannabis flower and everything you’d need to enjoy it: Rolling papers, crutches, matches, and even an organic hemp wick to help you enjoy the flower with no chemicals from lighters. Canndescent offers these in a variety of strains ranging in effects, and they’re all conveniently named to match: Charge, Connect, Create, Cruise, and Calm.

All items listed above are available at FireHaus Marijuana Dispensary in Los Angeles, a premium medical and recreational dispensary for marijuana.