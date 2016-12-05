menu

5 of Trump's Biggest SoCal Supporters

Garcetti in Mexico: We Will Build Bridges, Not Walls


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

5 of Trump's Biggest SoCal Supporters

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 7:37 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Trump has rich, white associates from a diverse group of area codes.
Trump has rich, white associates from a diverse group of area codes.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr
A A

Are you keeping your friends close and your enemies closer post-election? If so, you might be interested in the Southern California politicians, thought leaders and business people who have strong connections to the incoming administration of Donald Trump. Maybe you'll want to boycott anything they touch. Maybe you'll want to send them a holiday card.

Given that Hillary Clinton received 72 percent of the L.A. County vote compared to Trump's 22 percent, we're guessing you'd be more interested in the former option. In any case, information is power. Here are a few of Trump's closest California allies:

Related Stories

Geoffrey Palmer. At one point this Beverly Hills developer, known for his Italianate apartment complexes just west of downtown, was Trump's biggest campaign donor (excluding the GOP candidate himself). Palmer, who successfully sued City Hall to keep low-income units out of his projects, is widely loathed for the insular, cheesy architecture that characterizes his buildings. Strangely, Trump has yet to name Palmer to a cabinet position.

Steven Mnuchin. The Wall Street financier who started at Goldman Sachs, created his own hedge fund and  went on to became a Hollywood producer (X-Men, Avatar) is now Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Industry insiders called him a money guy, not a creative, who will "not ... be greatly missed" in Los Angeles' film biz. He has no government experience.

Dana Rohrabacher. This longtime Orange County Republican congressman was rumored to be a candidate for Secretary of State in Trump's forthcoming administration. The rumors were stoked by the unofficial media arm of Trump, Breitbart News, which noted that Rohrabacher said, "I'd be very willing" to take the job. The SoCal surfer has been vilified by many Latinos for his vehement stance against those here illegally, but he's also been praised by some liberals for his marijuana legislation.

Dana Rohrabacher
Dana Rohrabacher
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Peter Navarro. This economics and public policy professor at UC Irvine is advising Trump on matters related the economy. He's also been long rumored as a possible cabinet pick, with Forbes' opinion section asking last month, "The Important Thing Now Is Which Job Does Peter Navarro Get?" He has long been critical of our trade relationship with China, so that might explain Trump's affinity. The bodysurfing prof has been called an "anti-establishment provocateur" by the Union-Tribune in San Diego, where he led an anti-development movement in the late 1980s called Prevent Los Angelization Now.

Thomas J. Barrack is the so-called high-interest re-financier to the stars, reportedly including Michael Jackson and photographer Annie Leibovitz. His firm Colony Capital is based in Santa Monica. He was a big Trump campaign supporter, so of course he was rumored as a possible treasury pick, at least until Mnuchin took the opening. After the election he said Trump needed to repair bridges with certain parts of the electorate. "He's going to build a wall of understanding," Barrack said. And Mexico is going to pay for it.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >