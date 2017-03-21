menu

3 Storm Fronts Possible for 1st Week of Spring

WTF Happened to Winter?


Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 5:09 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Manny Moss/Flickr
Despite the official arrival of spring yesterday and a summer-like run of late-winter warmth, the rainy season isn't quite through with Southern California.

And what a season it's been. According to the National Weather Service's Stuart Seto, Los Angeles is on track to record its wettest season since 2004. The downtown rain total for the water year (it started Oct. 1) is 18.50 inches so far, according to the NWS. The normal amount for this time of year is 12.70 inches. It's much the same throughout the Golden State.

"It’s pretty clear that much of the state has experienced its wettest 3-6 month period on record," according to the California Weather Blog. "Virtually every corner of the state is above average to date."

A storm headed down the coast today could bring one-third of an inch to 1 inch of rain to Greater Los Angeles. The lesser amount could be seen downtown, while up to an inch could fall in valley foothills, Seto says. Snow could fall in local mountains above 7,000 feet. A small-craft advisory was in effect this morning, with 4- to 5-foot seas forecast. The storm is most likely to strike urban L.A. in the morning hours, he says.

Another, smaller front could come ashore Wednesday night and bring a "slight chance" of thundershowers, Seto says. If precipitation does arrive, it will come in small amounts; the local mountain snow level is expected to be 5,000 feet, he says

Finally, on Friday a storm is expected to invade L.A. in the late-night hours and into Saturday morning. The chance of rain for the night and morning hours is 50 percent, Seto says.

Expect temperatures about five or so degrees below normal highs downtown (which hover around 71) during this week's storm days, Seto says. High winds in the mountains and deserts are also forecast.

NWS
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

