The Number of Homeless in L.A. Drops for the First Time in Four Years

The number of homeless people in Los Angeles has declined for the first time in four years.

In Los Angeles County, the number of people living on the streets has dropped 3 percent, from 55,058 last year to 53,195. The city of Los Angeles saw a 5 percent decrease in those living on the streets, to 31,516.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, on Thursday announced those latest figures, the result of the 2018 homeless count, at a press conference at the PATH homeless service center and shelter on North Madison Avenue.

"It’s encouraging, and indicates new resources voters approved are already having an impact," Lynn said in a written statement. "We housed more than 16,500 people, the most our region has ever achieved."