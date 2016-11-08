2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Near Azusa Polling Place

File photo Tex Texin/Flickr

A gunman and one man were killed and two women injured in a shooting near an Azusa polling place today, authorities said.

Two polling places near the attack, those at Memorial Park and at Dalton Elementary School, were initially placed on lockdown, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan. There's no information linking the attack to the polling places. The school polling place was reopened tonight, election officials said.

"We are currently monitoring the active-shooter reports in Azusa and would like to recommend voters to go to any alternative polling place in the area to cast their vote," Logan said in an earlier statement. "Our office will be sending any updates once we have more information."

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says one of the department's SWAT teams is at the scene.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to West Fourth Street and North Orange Avenue at 2:05 p.m., Inspector Gustavo Medina tells L.A. Weekly. He says they found one victim "dead on arrival," and two others were airlifted to a nearby trauma center. One other victim was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

"Once the officers arrived on scene and started tending to the victims, they did receive gunfire," Chief Steve Hunt told reporters at a 4:30 p.m. news conference. He said a shooter might still be at large and that multiple tactical teams were on the hunt tonight. No officers were reported injured.

"We don't believe any suspects left that area," he said.

Two of the victims are women, the chief said. A victim whose body was still in a residential doorway has not been identified as male or female, he said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Vincent Plair later said that the subject in the doorway was likely the suspect. The injured women were hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

The attack took place in a "residential area" across the street from a park where voting was taking place, the chief said. He did not draw any connections to the polling place, however.

When the dust clears, Hunt said, the Sheriff's Department would take over the investigation.

