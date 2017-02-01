$2,000 Will Get You a 1-Bedroom in L.A.
The median monthly lease rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles is now $2,000, according to a new analysis from apartment listing site Zumper.
The site's National Rent Report for February found that month-to-month rents in January jumped 0.5 percent for one-bedroom units and 0.7 percent for 2-bedroom ones; the median price for the latter is now $2,900. Zumper looked at its own listings data for the 100 largest markets in the United States.
"Los Angeles climbed a spot in our national ranking, outpacing D.C., to become the sixth most expensive rental market in the nation," Zumper spokeswoman Crystal Chen said via email.
While those month-to-month increases might seem tiny, the annual median rent increase for an L.A. two-bedroom was 7 percent compared with January 2016, the site found. Three of the top 10 cities with the highest median one-bedroom rents, including No. 1 San Francisco, are in California.
And while rents continued to rise in L.A., "Top market cities like San Francisco (1) and New York (2) experienced significant drops in prices for one-bedroom apartments, 1.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively," according to the report.
The analysis doesn't take into account the average incomes in each market, however. L.A.'s relatively low wages — the median individual take here is about $28,000 a year — mean Angeleno renters tend to spend much more of their income on housing, sometimes half their pay. That means Los Angeles is an even tougher rental market than the analysis suggests. It would take nearly all of L.A.'s median individual income just to rent an average one-bedroom apartment.
The cheapest median one-bedroom rent in the nation, by the way, can be found in Toledo, Ohio, Zumper says. You can rent a one-bedroom apartment there for $420.
|
Zumper
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
CSUN Womens Basketball vs. Long Beach State 49ers Women's Basketball
TicketsThu., Feb. 2, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsThu., Feb. 2, 7:30pm
-
CSUN Women's Basketball v Hawai'i
TicketsSat., Feb. 4, 4:00pm
-
CSUN Men's Basketball v Hawai'i
TicketsSat., Feb. 4, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!