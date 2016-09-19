19-Year-Old Marine Shot in South L.A. While on Leave

File photo steve lyon/Flickr

Nineteen-year-old Marine Carlos Segovia was shot this weekend while on leave in South L.A. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday, at 31st Street and South St. Andrews Place in Jefferson Park. "The victim suffered a gunshot wound," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado said, "and he continues to be in critical condition."

KTLA News reported that Segovia was shot in the head when he noticed a group of people near his car, parked outside his girlfriend's residence, and asked them to leave. The station reported that he has been declared brain-dead.

The victim left Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County to visit his girlfriend Friday, according to reports. His next planned move was to stay with a friend, Claudio Perez, for the weekend, she told multiple reporters.

The neighborhood is home to gangs, including the Rollin' 20s, but so far there's no indication that this is gang-related. The community is also the focus of an effort to stop men from approaching sex workers on South Western Avenue. The area, lined with early 20th century Craftsman homes, is the epicenter of a red-hot real estate market and rapid gentrification.

The victim, holding onto life at a nearby hospital, is a Marine based at Camp Pendleton who organized volunteers to help the homeless in his free time, according to multiple reports.

A vigil at the scene of the crime was tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Officer Preciado said.

Friends have set up a fundraising page to help with Segovia's recovery.