Zedd, Shaun White Deliver Successful Air + Style Festival at Exposition Park

While he's extremely busy being a three-time Olympic gold medalist, Air + Style is Shaun White's passion project. Described as “a global event series that blends live music, action sports, art and culture,” this annual event marks the only two days of the year that snow comes to Los Angeles.

Taking over Exposition Park for the March 3-4 weekend, Air + Style returned with something unique, combining music and extreme sports in a way that patrons can not only watch but experience. Put it another way: "Coachella — extreme sports edition."

This year, the "rain or shine" policy proved to be the focus of the announcements going into the weekend. With the City of Angels experiencing bipolar weather on day one, festivalgoers came equipped with snow gear to survive the downpour. Upon entering festival grounds, the immediate question was where to begin.