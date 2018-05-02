Wiz Khalifa and Kid Cudi Pump Up the Smokers Club Fest in Long Beach

With only five days of rest after Coachella, the Smokers Club Fest took over the Queen Mary in Long Beach this past weekend. This two-day festival featured an all-star bill of rappers, including Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller — to name just a few.
Founded by Jonny Shipes of Cinematic Music Group and New York rapper Smoke DZA (who performed on Day 1), the name Smokers Club Fest should be self-explanatory. Marijuana was not only welcomed but encouraged. With West Coast Cure and other premier marijuana brands as sponsors, the word “lit” was entirely appropriate.
The evening of Day 1 was when Wiz Khalifa performed his classic mixtape Kush & OJ, which instantly brought fans back to 2010 when the project was released. With inflatable joints floating around onstage and even a surprise appearance by Big Sean, the Taylor Gang leader left the crowd with his life mantra: “Don’t drink and drive, smoke and fly.”
Other Day 1 highlights included a set by 2 Chainz. Later, Tity Boi thoughtfully stopped his set for a fan who was passing out, though it turned out said fan was just really high (and was OK). Lil Pump’s set earlier consisted of a lot of “Gucci Gang’s” and a lot of crowdsurfing. Day 2 saw more nostalgia, as Juicy J threw it back with some Three 6 Mafia. He also handed out free prerolls to the crowd, which had the kids elated.
An endless array of food options and vendors stood between the two stages, which were located only a short distance from one another. This allowed for a smooth transition as festivalgoers had a good chance of catching their favorite artists without any conflicts. Kid Cudi closed out the show with a bang, as the crowd chanted for records like “Day N Night,” “Memories” and “Pursuit of Happiness.”
