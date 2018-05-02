 


Wiz Khalifa at Smokers ClubEXPAND
Wiz Khalifa at Smokers Club
Tre Bravo

Wiz Khalifa and Kid Cudi Pump Up the Smokers Club Fest in Long Beach

Shirley Ju | May 2, 2018 | 12:02pm
AA

With only five days of rest after Coachella, the Smokers Club Fest took over the Queen Mary in Long Beach this past weekend. This two-day festival featured an all-star bill of rappers, including Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller — to name just a few.

Founded by Jonny Shipes of Cinematic Music Group and New York rapper Smoke DZA (who performed on Day 1), the name Smokers Club Fest should be self-explanatory. Marijuana was not only welcomed but encouraged. With West Coast Cure and other premier marijuana brands as sponsors, the word “lit” was entirely appropriate.

The evening of Day 1 was when Wiz Khalifa performed his classic mixtape Kush & OJ, which instantly brought fans back to 2010 when the project was released. With inflatable joints floating around onstage and even a surprise appearance by Big Sean, the Taylor Gang leader left the crowd with his life mantra: “Don’t drink and drive, smoke and fly.”

2 Chainz at Smokers ClubEXPAND
2 Chainz at Smokers Club
Tre Bravo

Other Day 1 highlights included a set by 2 Chainz. Later, Tity Boi thoughtfully stopped his set for a fan who was passing out, though it turned out said fan was just really high (and was OK). Lil Pump’s set earlier consisted of a lot of “Gucci Gang’s” and a lot of crowdsurfing. Day 2 saw more nostalgia, as Juicy J threw it back with some Three 6 Mafia. He also handed out free prerolls to the crowd, which had the kids elated.

An endless array of food options and vendors stood between the two stages, which were located only a short distance from one another. This allowed for a smooth transition as festivalgoers had a good chance of catching their favorite artists without any conflicts. Kid Cudi closed out the show with a bang, as the crowd chanted for records like “Day N Night,” “Memories” and “Pursuit of Happiness.”

