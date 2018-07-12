Whole Lotta Blab: The Best Ways to Deal With People Who Talk During Shows

I’ve had it with you. And you. But not you — you’re a real fan.

People who talk incessantly (probably too busy talking to read this) during shows fall into many different categories. Some don't even realize they're being rude. Others are drunk and also oblivious to how their actions affect the people around them. And some know full well and don't give a crap.

Many artists — Ray LaMontagne, Jeff Tweedy, Bruce Springsteen — have been known to stop playing to address the issue from the stage. Neil Young recently posted a long message to his fans titled “Rough Night” describing a boisterous crowd in Detroit: “Unfortunately for the audience, everyone else misses out on what might have happened while I am distracted by those celebrating their favorite song titles, yelling them as loud as they can.”