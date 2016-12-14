We'll Always Have "FDT": Jeff Weiss' Best Music of 2016, in Haiku

G Perico Victor Hercules

Unless we develop some Men in Black technology to blissfully erase it from memory, 2016 will limp to the finish as one of the bleaker years in recorded history. It’s safe to say that the only true victors of the last 12 months were Anderson .Paak, YG and Gucci Mane. And even then, the Atlanta trap pioneer was locked up for half of it.

No, 2016 was the equivalent of an acoustic ukulele serenade from Crazy Town, except Donald Trump played the role of Shifty Shellshock, lasciviously cooing false promises in the ears of Ivanka and the silently rotting majority of Middle Americans.

For all the gloom and despair, bright spots emerged. In particular, West Coast rap continued a glory age unseen since Dr. Dre left Death Row. The beat and funk scenes continued to evolve and expand, influencing everyone from Radiohead to Bruno Mars. Frank Ocean finally dropped a new album, which might not have been the masterpiece some claimed but captured the torpor and ennui of the year with understated elegance.

G Perico, Kadhja Bonet and Cam & China dropped some of the best official debuts of the decade. Local underground heroes DJ Dodger Stadium somehow wound up being the hidden soul of Kanye’s The Life of Pablo. And if nothing else, we’ll always have “Fuck Donald Trump” to scream while speeding on the freeway, protesting or staring Stuart Smalley–like in the mirror — a minor victory amidst madness.

With that in mind, it’s time for that semi-annual tradition — ranking albums via haiku — as both Basho and Bowie intended. These are my favorite albums from the second half of 2016.

10. Daedelus, Labyrinths (Magical Properties)

Stumbling through the maze

Alfred always finds the map

A modern legend

9. Dawn, Redemption (Local Action)

Bad Boy to Blackheart

New Orleans meets avant beats

Best rhythm and blues

8. The Gaslamp Killer, Instrumentalepathy (Cuss)

Beauty in chaos

Post–near death experience

The Killer finds peace

7. Cam & China, Cam & China EP (self-released)

Best siblings since Clipse

Crush broke boys and the trifling

They gonna make it

6. Delroy Edwards, Hangin’ at the Beach (L.A. Club Resource)

A trip to Big Sur

Leads to warped, dazed rebel beats

A cold beach classic

5. Kadhja Bonet, The Visitor (Fat Possum/Fresh Selects)

Honeycomb hideout

Of psychedelic soul bliss

A timeless visit

4. Vince Staples, Prima Donna (Def Jam)

War-ready from womb

Best Long Beach export since Snoop

The king of the norf

3. G Perico, Shit Don’t Stop (So Way Out)

Like Too $hort meets Quik

Except a South Central G

Gangsta rap can’t die

2. NxWorries, Yes, Lawd! (Stones Throw)

If there’s a drought here

Anderson is winning big

A Lord’s evidence

1. Isaiah Rashad, The Sun’s Tirade (TDE)

Neurotic brilliance

Fights substance abuse and fame

He found the topics

The Next Five:

clipping., Splendor and Misery (Sub Pop/Death Bomb Arc)

XL Middleton + Eddy Funkster, XL Middleton + Eddy Funkster (Mo Funk)

Frank Ocean, Blonde (Boys Don’t Cry)

Schoolboy Q, Blank Face (TDE)

Boogie, Thirst 48 2 (Interscope)

Honorable Mention:

Ty Dolla Sign, Campaign; Tim Presley, The Wink; Newman Wolf, Please Keep Talking; Morgan Delt, Phase Zero; DJ Mustard, Cold Summer; Warm Brew, Diagnosis; Zeroh, Emissions/Tinnitus; Blu + Fate, Open Your Optics to Optimism; Crem’e, Close Up; Josef Leimberg, Astral Progressions; Dumfoundead, We Might Die; Far East Movement, Identity; Low Leaf, Palm Psalms; King Henry, Don’t Stay Away; Mild High Club, Skiptracing; Local Natives, Sunlit Youth; Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth; Devonwho, Luz; Adrian Younge, The Electronique Void.

See also: Jeff's Picks for Best Albums From the First Half of 2016

An L.A. native, Jeff Weiss edits Passion of the Weiss and hosts the Bizarre Ride show on RBMA Radio. Follow him on Twitter @passionweiss.

More from Jeff Weiss:

King Lil G, Descendant of Zapata, Is Leading His Own Hip-Hop Revolution

How Logic Scored a No. 1 Rap Album Without Any Hits

What If 2Pac Had Lived?