menu

Mac Sabbath's "Drive-Thru Metal" Is Now Coming at You in 360-Degree VR

Dead Cross Already Had an Insanely Brutal Sound — Then Mike Patton Joined


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mac Sabbath's "Drive-Thru Metal" Is Now Coming at You in 360-Degree VR

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 4:30 a.m.
By Jason Roche
Mac SabbathEXPAND
Mac Sabbath
Shane Lopes
A A

As an L.A. Weekly cover feature earlier this year revealed, the cottage industry of tribute bands is big business in the local music scene. Any new tribute band coming down the line faces a horde of musicians that have already traveled down the well-worn path of mining the past for musical inspiration. One legendary band that has had many tribute bands come and go in its wake has been Black Sabbath, the forefathers of the heavy metal genre.

The act that has stood out the most in recent years — within both the Los Angeles tribute band scene and the worldwide sea of Sabbath worshipers — has been Mac Sabbath. Eschewing the more traditional path of straight-up worship, the quartet instead adopts the guises of surreal, McDonald's-inspired characters who turn Sabbath into a satirical critique of the fast food industry. These characters — vocalist Ronald Osborne, guitarist Slayer Mac Cheeze, bassist Grimalice, and drummer The Cat Burglar — perform live in grotesque costumes while turning original Sabbath classics like “Supernaut” and “Paranoid” into burger-and-fries metallic anthems like “Supersize” and “Pair-A-Buns.”

Related Stories

Acts that go the high-concept route towards tribute band stardom run the risk of being dismissed as mere novelty. Mac Sabbath have successfully avoided that trap so far by delivering live shows that adeptly balance the heaviness of the original source material with the infectious sense of fun and showmanship inherent in the personas all band members have adopted.

Today, L.A. Weekly is proud to premiere a sampling of what Mac Sabbath's musical dollar menu has to offer in the live setting. The below video for “Sweet Beef” — an homage to Black Sabbath's “Sweet Leaf” — was filmed during a recent performance at the Regent Theater in DTLA. To add an extra layer of surrealness to the imagery of deformed fast-food mascots performing heavy metal, the clip was shot and edited to be viewed in 360 VR, either from your desktop (using the controller in the upper-left corner of the screen), on your mobile device, or for maximum eyeball gluttony, via a VR viewer such as Google Cardboard. All viewing experiences allow you to move the camera around should you want to get a closer look at the riffs being cranked out by Slayer Mac Cheeze, or provide yourself some nightmare fuel by focusing on Grimalice rocking out on bass.

Want to super-size your Mac Sabbath intake? You can also check out 360 VR performances of “Chicken for the Slaves” (a re-working of “Children of the Grave”) and “More Ribs” (a re-imagining of “War Pigs”).

Jason Roche
Jason Roche is a Michigan transplant, writes about heavy metal for LA Weekly and watches pro wrestling. He once received a mullet haircut from Tre Cool of Green Day. He apologizes for annoying the hell out of Dave Holmes at Improv Olympic that one night. He also apologizes for asking CM Punk to autograph a wrestling ticket that had Necro Butcher's blood on it. He apologizes for nothing else.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >