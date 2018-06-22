Vans Warped Tour, One Last Time

When Kevin Lyman started the Vans Warped Tour back in 1995, it was clear that he had founded something quite special. For four years by that point, Lollapalooza had been proving that the concept of a traveling rock festival can be super-successful, but Lyman focused heavily on punk and dialed up the DIY ethic. Ask any musician who has been on a Warped Tour and they’ll all tell you the same thing — it’s really hard work.

But apparently it was worth it. Here we are in 2018, and Vans Warped Tour is on its final run, at least in this form. In those 23 years, it has pretty much stuck to its tried-and-true blueprint, while wiggling enough to allow the likes of Katy Perry, G Eazy and The Black Eyed Peas to tour with the punks. Veterans such as The Germs and Misfits performed alongside brand-new bands (and the band Brand New).

It’s had its detractors; critics have claimed for years that Vans Warped has upped the corporate factor in punk — using the fact that skate culture is closely associated with the music in order to sell shoes. And there’s some truth to that. But still, peel away the bullshit and ignore the merch logos, and the event is all about the music.