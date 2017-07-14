menu

Warm Brew's New Track With Dom Kennedy Is a Jam for a Slow, Hot Summer (PREMIERE)

O.G. Compton Rapper MC Eiht's New Album Gets Back to Gangsta Rap's Roots


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Warm Brew's New Track With Dom Kennedy Is a Jam for a Slow, Hot Summer (PREMIERE)

Friday, July 14, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Max Bell
Warm Brew
Warm Brew
Courtesy the artist
A A

Summer is slow. Or at least that's how it feels. Weekdays and weekends bleed into one another, sun and heat the only constants, beachside sojourns the only escape.

Dogtown rap trio Warm Brew know. They’ve been making polished, summer-primed rap for years.

The group (Ray Wright, Manu Li and Serk Spliff) has been relatively quiet since their last EP, Diagnosis (Red Bull Records), which culminated in a sold-out show at the Roxy last summer and remains one of 2016’s best rap releases. Surrounding their Powerhouse 2017 performance, however, they’ve dropped a spate of equally auspicious tracks, including the G Percio-featuring “Mansion” and the Hippie Sabotage-produced “Let’s Get Paid” (video below).

Related Stories

Today, L.A. Weekly is premiering their next single, “Full Effect.”

The latest song from their forthcoming, still-untitled Red Bull Records debut album, “Full Effect” is both languorous and propulsive. Produced by frequent Warm Brew collaborator DeUno (who also did “Gang Signs” for The Game), the slowly swirling atmospherics and glinting keys sound between crisp percussion. A low-stakes affair about confidence and swagger as aphrodisiacs, it also features L.A. rap fixture Dom Kennedy, who will be executive-producing the album.

Ultimately, it’s the coherence of seemingly disparate voices that proves to be the Warm Brew’s greatest asset. Per usual, Ray Wright proves to be one of L.A.'s most unsung talents, rapping and crooning with style, assurance and perfectly calibrated timbre. (The fact that he hasn’t supplanted Ty Dolla $ign as the industry’s answer to Nate Dogg remains a mystery.) Manu Li offers smooth, laid-back game where Serk Spliff packs his narrative with sharp internal rhymes and punchlines. Like most of their catalog, “Full Effect” evokes the nostalgia of West Coast rap’s past while driving the proverbial lowrider toward contemporary horizons.

For those looking to hear “Full Effect” live, Warm Brew will be performing with Hippie Sabotage at the Fox in Pomona on July 29 and at the second annual Day N Night Fest in September.

Max Bell
Max Bell is a freelance writer based in L.A. His writing has appeared in print and online for publications such as Noisey, Complex, XXL, Billboard, and Passion of the Weiss.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >