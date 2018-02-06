Want to Walk in Prince's Shoes? You Can, If You Have Some Cash

Clothes, guitars and other items belonging to Prince will be the subject of an auction hosted by Julien's Auctions on Friday, May 18, at the Hard Rock Café in New York. The auction also will be accessible online.
"Prince walks among the rock & roll legends who changed the world and the musical landscape with his incredible artistry and brilliance,” said Darren Julien, president-CEO of Julien’s Auctions. “Each piece in this dazzling collection celebrates the man, the music and the moments of an extraordinary and passionate artist whose distinct style and sound set him apart from all other music icons and made him a cultural phenomenon that we will most likely never see the likes of again.” Prince died on April 21, 2016, at his Minneapolis-area home recording studio.
Highlights of the auction, according to a press release, include a Schecter "White Cloud" electric guitar commissioned by Prince in 2002 and styled as the same guitar first made known in the film Purple Rain (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); a custom electric blue ensemble worn onstage in 1999 (estimate: $40,000-$50,000); a custom two-piece purple glitter outfit Prince wore on the Jam of the Year and New Power Soul tours (1997-98) before leaving it with his first wife, Mayte Garcia (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); Prince’s two-piece Devoré costume worn in his role as Christopher Tracy in the film Under the Cherry Moon (estimate: $8,000-$10,000); a custom-made floor-length red tunic with high slits on each side with a pair of custom-made red satin booties with "Andre #1" label and zips (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); and a black velvet sequined coat worn by Prince during his performance at Studio 54 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Jan. 2, 1999 (estimate: $10,000-$20,000).
And then there's a gold and black print lace-up shirt with matching pants created for his 1997 Jam of the Year tour, together with a pair of black heeled booties with love symbol zips, handmade by the City Cobbler (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); a red jacquard tunic and pants ensemble with gold embroidery on the collar and cuffs (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a red jumpsuit with Prince's love symbol in gold on the front and zips on the back (estimate: $6,000-$8,000 ); a long-sleeved, lace-up collared blue shirt with matching pants, worn onstage by Prince, with Jose Arellanes labels (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); and much more.
Registration is required in order to bid, and that can be done via the registration page, or online to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818.
There are four ways to bid in this sale:
1. Bid through Julien's Auctions Online Live in Real Time,
2. Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.
3. Submit a bid in person at the Hard Rock Café.
4. Enter absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are printed in the back of each catalog, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at juliensauctions.com.
