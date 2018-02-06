Want to Walk in Prince's Shoes? You Can, If You Have Some Cash

Clothes, guitars and other items belonging to Prince will be the subject of an auction hosted by Julien's Auctions on Friday, May 18, at the Hard Rock Café in New York. The auction also will be accessible online.

"Prince walks among the rock & roll legends who changed the world and the musical landscape with his incredible artistry and brilliance,” said Darren Julien, president-CEO of Julien’s Auctions. “Each piece in this dazzling collection celebrates the man, the music and the moments of an extraordinary and passionate artist whose distinct style and sound set him apart from all other music icons and made him a cultural phenomenon that we will most likely never see the likes of again.” Prince died on April 21, 2016, at his Minneapolis-area home recording studio.

Highlights of the auction, according to a press release, include a Schecter "White Cloud" electric guitar commissioned by Prince in 2002 and styled as the same guitar first made known in the film Purple Rain (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); a custom electric blue ensemble worn onstage in 1999 (estimate: $40,000-$50,000); a custom two-piece purple glitter outfit Prince wore on the Jam of the Year and New Power Soul tours (1997-98) before leaving it with his first wife, Mayte Garcia (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); Prince’s two-piece Devoré costume worn in his role as Christopher Tracy in the film Under the Cherry Moon (estimate: $8,000-$10,000); a custom-made floor-length red tunic with high slits on each side with a pair of custom-made red satin booties with "Andre #1" label and zips (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); and a black velvet sequined coat worn by Prince during his performance at Studio 54 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Jan. 2, 1999 (estimate: $10,000-$20,000).