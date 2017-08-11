Voting Is Now Open for L.A. Weekly's Best of Los Angeles Awards
Do you have a favorite record store? A local band you see every chance you get? A concert venue so great that you'll go regardless of who's playing? Then make your voice heard in our annual Best of L.A. issue!
Voting is open now in nearly 70 categories, from Best Record Store to Best Podcast, Best Food Truck to Best Street Artist. And we’re adding something new to the mix this year — a celebration of L.A. neighborhoods. So if you have a favorite ’hood for cheap eats, for nightlife or for vintage shopping, we want to hear about that, too.
Polls will be open through Tuesday, Sept. 5. Cast your votes at readerschoice.laweekly.com — and look for the winners to be revealed in early October.
And a big thanks in advance to all of you who cast a ballot — you're the best!
