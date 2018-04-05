Viva Los Angeles! How a Vegas Festival Revived Retro & Rockabilly Culture in L.A.

Join us as we slip back to a simpler, spiffier time — when guys greased their hair and pressed 'n' cuffed their jeans, and gals perfected flawless curly coifs and bright crimson lips, and wiggled into '50s frocks, frilly and full-skirted or tarty-tight and pencil-straight. Cars were big, beautiful gas guzzlers, art and home decor was kitschy but streamlined with lots of pastel panache. The music was swingin,' sexy and twangy, rhythmic rock & roll to rumble and stomp to. We're talking rockabilly and midcentury styling here, kids, and all of the above are, in fact, not symbols of the past but of the present. In the past few years, '50s-influenced retro culture has re-emerged in Los Angeles, providing a unique contrast to the modern music scene and other thematic subcultures in the city.

The 1970s, '80s and, lately, the '90s are repped all around L.A.'s clubs and by music played within them, as well as in the casual, mismatched fashion mix favored by the hipster set. In a week or two, these neo-boho–blending bunches will empty out of L.A. to slather on sunblock, don floppy hats and big sunglasses, and model mall-bought "festival fashion" as they descend upon the desert for Coachella, a SoCal institution and world-renowned music gathering.

But on the second weekend of that fest, tens of thousands of Angelenos with a different musical mindset and aesthetic, most in meticulously coordinated 1950s and early-'60s vintage gear, will head further into the desert to Las Vegas for a weekend of equally rousing amusements: live bands, burlesque shows, pool parties, a massive car show and vendors galore. And they've been partaking in this parallel universe of sorts for just as long as the Coachella hordes have.

Viva Las Vegas, named after the Elvis Presley film, was created by U.K.-born, Los Alamitos–based rockabilly enthusiast Tom Ingram and co-produced by Burbank burlesque queen Audrey Deluxe. It has been the premier rockabilly event in the country for more than two decades, recording exponential growth each year. Ingram ran a big rockabilly festival in England called the Hemsby Rock 'n' Roll Weekender before he moved to Southern California in 1996. He initially planned a Hemsby offshoot on the West Coast, but when things went south with his partner in England, he decided to throw his own fest. He soon looked to Sin City because the "licensing restrictions in L.A. and the O.C. were too strict," he says.

Now in its 21st year, Viva, as it's called for short, is the world's most popular rockabilly fest, attracting 20,000-plus people from around the globe, a third of whom Ingram estimates come from California.

The event has become so popular that many plan for it all year. And unlike other festivals, its fans conjure a very specific era focus and an ardent level of dedication to representing it, particularly when it comes to fashion. Ladies especially take their looks to period-perfect extremes, planning outfits for each day and night, documenting it all on social media and via online groups — from their accessories to their swimsuits (modest by today's standards but undeniably sexy) worn during the event's epic tiki pool party.

"It's really impressive — these women have Excel spreadsheets with the jewelry, the purses, the shoes and the hair planned out for each day," says Deluxe, who's been working with Ingram for the last several years, running her popular show, Burlesque Bingo, and coordinating all the burlesque performances at the event. "There are a lot of women out there who actually live this lifestyle. So many women really identify with it and the beautiful aesthetic of it. Like Dita Von Teese, for example — these ladies are almost creating characters, and there's a fantasy element that you just don't have in real life, where people are wearing yoga pants to the grocery store. It's about adding a little bit of glamour to daily life."

Burbank, where Deluxe resides, has slowly become one of the biggest hubs for this kind of traditional Americana glam, and since a lot of the architecture remains unchanged, its kitschy 1950 and '60s buildings and old neon signs provide the perfect backdrop.

Every Friday night a dapper car-crazy crowd heads over to Bob's Big Boy on Riverside Drive for the restaurant's weekly car-show meetup, where the old eatery's parking lot is a bumper-to-bumper bounty of spruced-up classic autos from the 1950s and '60s. The family-friendly flashback feel of the evening is one of the coolest, only-in-SoCal type gatherings for the scene.

Another one happens monthly: the area's busiest shopping street, Magnolia Boulevard, forgoes wheels for walking during the street's monthly street meet, Ladies & Gents Night Out. Amid food trucks and old-timey live music combos set up outside storefronts, you'll see among the modern families a fair number of flash tattoos, stacked "creepers" footwear, pedal pushers, beaded cardigans, Marilyn Monroe and Bettie Page style dresses and tresses, and tiki-inspired looks such as bamboo jewelry and the ubiquitous flower worn on one side of the head. Most of the eye-catching looks can be purchased at stores on the street, too: Pin-Up Girl Boutique, Unique Vintage, the Bearded Lady, Classic Hardware and countless thrift stores and curated retro clothing shops. Afterward, many hit up Bob's or joints such as Joe's American Pub and Viva Cantina.

Karen Mamont, known on the scene as the Reverend Martini, books some of the area's most popular rockabilly shows, but she got her start in the fashion industry, showcasing 'billy-ish lines such as Stop Staring, Bernie Dexter and Bettie Page Clothing in her position as marketing director of the California Market Center downtown.