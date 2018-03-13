 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Nadia Lanfranconi
Nadia Lanfranconi
Andrea Jako Giacomini

Video Premiere: Nadia Lanfranconi Delivers a Knock-Out Sucker Punch With "Always"

Jonny Whiteside | March 13, 2018 | 6:13am
AA

Nadia Lanfranconi’s highly unusual pedigree — an Italian-born punk rocker turned country singer — may seem wildly unorthodox, but the guitar-picking songster pulls it off with natural ease and admirable aplomb. For Lanfranconi, country music’s appeal latched on and grew to become an irresistible impulse that’s taken her from local honky-tonks to recent assaults on Nashville itself.

As her provocative new video “Always” demonstrates, Lanfranconi’s is a persuasive, painstakingly crafted contemporary style that acknowledges tradition even as it charges forward as a shadowy 21st-century update. “Always” relies on a peculiarly twisted mixture of a disturbing stalker theme and Lanfranconi’s exquisitely tender vocal caress — a knock-out sucker punch combination that easily rates her as a force to be reckoned with.

Related Stories

 
Jonny Whiteside is a veteran music journalist and author of the award winning Ramblin' Rose: the Life & Career of Rose Maddox and Cry: the Johnnie Ray Story.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >