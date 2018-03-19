Video Premiere: Ford Madox Ford's "Dark American Night"

Chip and Tony Kinman are among the West Coast’s most infamous rock & roll provocateurs, a formidable twosome whose influential series of successive bandstand iterations — ’77 punk originators Dils, ’80s Americana architects Rank & File, electro-brutalists Blackbird and the frontier-philosophizing Cowboy Nation — represent some of the Golden State’s most insidiously creative stylistic insurgencies.

While elder sibling Tony serves today mainly as producer/co-writer, their wild, new Chip-fronted punk blues band Ford Madox Ford are vintage Kinman iconoclasm. The just-lensed video “Dark American Night,” a stabbing, hissing, steam-heated rumble of shadowy metaphor and high-voltage riff-torturing, ably represents the brothers’ ongoing safari through the American pop vernacular and upholds their long-standing tradition of shredding convention while reaching for a fresh, farther flung artistic standard.