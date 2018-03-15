Video Premiere: Dorothy Exorcises Demons on "Flawless"

The band Dorothy are fronted by Dorothy Martin, a badass rocker who was born in Budapest, raised in San Diego and journeyed to Los Angeles when she was very young. She's more than welcome here; with a classic blues-rock sound reminiscent of Sheryl Crow and, every now and again, Heart, Dorothy is a powerhouse vocalist and a tremendous songwriter.

Her new single and video is "Flawless," from the album 28 Days in the Valley, out on Friday. Produced by Linda Perry, Martin says that the song is about an ex who screwed her over. She's exorcising demons, then, when she sings, "You said you loved me, but you threw me out in the garbage. Now I'm starting to stink but everybody thinks I'm flawless."