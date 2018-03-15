 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
DorothyEXPAND
Dorothy
Kristin Burns

Video Premiere: Dorothy Exorcises Demons on "Flawless"

Brett Callwood | March 15, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

The band Dorothy are fronted by Dorothy Martin, a badass rocker who was born in Budapest, raised in San Diego and journeyed to Los Angeles when she was very young. She's more than welcome here; with a classic blues-rock sound reminiscent of Sheryl Crow and, every now and again, Heart, Dorothy is a powerhouse vocalist and a tremendous songwriter.

Her new single and video is "Flawless," from the album 28 Days in the Valley, out on Friday. Produced by Linda Perry, Martin says that the song is about an ex who screwed her over. She's exorcising demons, then, when she sings, "You said you loved me, but you threw me out in the garbage. Now I'm starting to stink but everybody thinks I'm flawless."

Related Stories

See the video here:

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >