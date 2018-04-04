Victoria Monet Captures the True Meaning of "Life After Love"

This is for anyone who’s ever had their heart broken. This is for anyone who needs reassurance that life goes on after heartbreak. This is a second chance.

Now, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Victoria Monet is here to deliver the emotionally revealing music video for “Life After Love Pt. 1,” exclusively on L.A. Weekly.

“'Life After Love Pt. 1' tells the story of the emotions I went through in order: the regret, insecurity, falling back in love, self-pleasure, crying and coming to my senses,” Monet explains. “It’s very personal, and anyone who has ever gone through a breakup can relate. This first visual is a window into my emotions right after being heartbroken.”