Velvet of the Underground

A band’s first gig is usually a nerve-racking experience. Bouncing ideas around in basements and rehearsal spaces is one thing, but presenting those same musical concepts to a paying audience is something else entirely. Usually those early performances are at local dives, opening for better-known acts. Less pressure, get the jitters out of the way. Velvet’s first gig was at SXSW.

That’s an unusual situation; bands will work for years before being offered their SXSW debut. However, singer Emily Gold had already put in the work as a solo artist, and she decided that the festival gave her a perfect opportunity to start working under a band name. She could barely have picked a higher-profile event to showcase her new direction.

“It was an evolution from a solo project that I had,” Gold says. “I was performing under my name, and it kind of turned into something else, where we were all collaborating more and creating a different sound. We changed the name and made it more of a band dynamic. The original lineup was me and Salvatore Romano, our drummer. Since then, we brought on Peter Maffei on guitar and our new bass player, Stephen Burns. We’ve had the current lineup now for about five months. It’s pretty new.”