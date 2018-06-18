Ultraphonix Sees Hard Rock Vets Join Forces for "Walk Run Crawl"

This is very interesting. Erstwhile Dokken/Lynch Mob guitar hero George Lynch has joined forces with Living Color singer Corey Glover plus drummer Chris Moore and bassist Pancho Tomaselli for a new project called Ultraphonix. As one might suspect judging by the talent involved, Ultraphonix is both technically dazzling and soulful. Lynch recently described the sound as a blend of Judas Priest, King Crimson and the Chili Peppers, and that's pretty much on the mark.

All of that is highlighted in this new video, "Walk Run Crawl." The song is intense and unrelenting, Lynch's fiddling coloring Glover's trademark hard croon. It's taken from the debut album Original Human Music, due in August, so it's good to know that we can hear more from this band very soon.