Tyler, the Creator's Excellent Flower Boy Is Available on Vinyl Until Tomorrow Only

Anderson .Paak Delivered FYF's Best Day One Set


Tyler, the Creator's Excellent Flower Boy Is Available on Vinyl Until Tomorrow Only

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 2:13 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator
Petra Collins
A A

Tyler, the Creator celebrated the release of his fourth studio album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy (or just Flower Boy, as his label would prefer you call it), last Friday by getting down to Missy Elliott in the VIP section at FYF Fest. He had good reason to get his freak on: SFFB has been greeted with rave reviews, with many calling its mix of soulful production and smart, emotionally raw lyrics the best work of Tyler's career. (And for what it's worth, we agree with them.)

SFFB is being released in a variety of formats, including old-school cassette tape, but for all you audiophiles, the best format is available today and tomorrow only — limited-edition "bumble bee yellow" vinyl, on pre-order now at golfwang.com. The $30 bundle comes with a digital download of the album (available immediately upon purchase) and a couple of bee stickers. The vinyl sale ends "tomorrow night" — we're not sure when, exactly, but it's probably best to place your order ASAP.

Flower Boy vinyl in "bumble bee yellow"
Flower Boy vinyl in "bumble bee yellow"
Golfwang.com

In other Tyler news, the Odd Future leader will be premiering his new Viceland TV show, Nuts + Bolts, on Thursday, Aug. 3, followed by another TV show, a 15-minute animated series for Adult Swim called The Jellies, which originally aired on the Golf Media app. At Comic-Con this past weekend, Tyler explained the decision to make the show's main character, Cornell, black, after presenting him as white when the series originally aired. "How many fuckin’ black cartoon characters is it on TV right now? Name five. I’ll give you time. It is none," he said in response to an audience question about the change. "So I said fuck that, we about to make this nigga black, and he ain’t got no guns, he ain’t shoot no fucking basketball ... and he’s the lead character, he ain’t the comic relief, he ain’t the sidekick, he the lead nigga."

Oh, and of course Tyler's also bringing his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival back to Exposition Park, Oct. 28-29 (lineup to be announced). Dude is busy!

Here's a link to that Scum Fuck Flower Boy vinyl again. Get it. You just know smooth, throwback grooves like "911/Mr. Lonely" are gonna sound great on wax, especially if you've got a nice vintage hi-fi to bump them on.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

