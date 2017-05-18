Twilight Concert Series Returns to Santa Monica Pier With Warpaint, Eric Burdon
This year's Twilight Concert Series runs June 22 to Aug. 17 and features Warpaint, Eric Burdon and Miami Horror among others.
Courtesy Twilight Concert Series
The Twilight Concert Series will return to Santa Monica Pier this summer with a lineup that was just announced today. The 33rd annual installment of the popular Thursday night series, billed as "Southern California's largest free concert series," kicks off June 22 with a neo-soul/R&B night featuring Khalid and Bibi Bourelly. Other highlights of this year's offerings include Eric Burdon and The Animals (July 20), Miami Horror (July 27) and a finale show featuring Warpaint (Aug. 17).
The announcement puts to rest any speculation that the long-running concert series' future was in doubt due to skyrocketing costs. Earlier this year, Santa Monica Arts Commission member Phil Brock led a campaign to cancel the series after it was reported that the City of Santa Monica spent nearly $1 million on public safety and security at the series in 2016.
As in past years, DJs from media partner KCRW will present each concert (disclosure: L.A. Weekly is also a partner on the series). The series is co-produced by RH&S Concerts, a partnership between Spaceland Presents and Rum & Humble. See poster below for this year's complete lineup.
Courtesy Twilight Concert Series
