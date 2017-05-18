menu

Twilight Concert Series Returns to Santa Monica Pier With Warpaint, Eric Burdon


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Twilight Concert Series Returns to Santa Monica Pier With Warpaint, Eric Burdon

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 3:49 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
This year's Twilight Concert Series runs June 22 to Aug. 17 and features Warpaint, Eric Burdon and Miami Horror among others.EXPAND
This year's Twilight Concert Series runs June 22 to Aug. 17 and features Warpaint, Eric Burdon and Miami Horror among others.
Courtesy Twilight Concert Series
A A

The Twilight Concert Series will return to Santa Monica Pier this summer with a lineup that was just announced today. The 33rd annual installment of the popular Thursday night series, billed as "Southern California's largest free concert series," kicks off June 22 with a neo-soul/R&B night featuring Khalid and Bibi Bourelly. Other highlights of this year's offerings include Eric Burdon and The Animals (July 20), Miami Horror (July 27) and a finale show featuring Warpaint (Aug. 17).

Related Stories

The announcement puts to rest any speculation that the long-running concert series' future was in doubt due to skyrocketing costs. Earlier this year, Santa Monica Arts Commission member Phil Brock led a campaign to cancel the series after it was reported that the City of Santa Monica spent nearly $1 million on public safety and security at the series in 2016.

As in past years, DJs from media partner KCRW will present each concert (disclosure: L.A. Weekly is also a partner on the series). The series is co-produced by RH&S Concerts, a partnership between Spaceland Presents and Rum & Humble. See poster below for this year's complete lineup.

Twilight Concert Series Returns to Santa Monica Pier With Warpaint, Eric BurdonEXPAND
Courtesy Twilight Concert Series
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >