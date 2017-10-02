menu

Update: Tom Petty Dead at 66


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Update: Tom Petty Dead at 66

Monday, October 2, 2017 at 12:46 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
Tom Petty, seen here in concert at the Forum in 2014
Tom Petty, seen here in concert at the Forum in 2014
Timothy Norris
A A

[Update, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at 1:25 p.m.: Tom Petty has been pronounced dead.]

Tom Petty was rushed to a hospital in Santa Monica on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, TMZ has reported. The singer, 66, was found in "full cardiac arrest" at his home in Malibu. EMTs were able to revive him and he was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, but after doctors were unable to detect any brain activity, a decision was made to take him off life support. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to CBS News.

Petty and his longtime backing band, the Heartbreakers, just completed a run of three shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 21, 22 and 25, celebrating the band's 40th anniversary.

Originally from Gainesville, Florida, Petty and fellow Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench spent most of their careers in Los Angeles and recorded most of their best-known albums here, including Damn the Torpedoes and Into the Great Wide Open.

Upcoming Events

Petty also was a member of the late '80s supergroup The Traveling Wilburys and released several albums as a solo artist, as well as two with his original band, Mudcrutch, who reunited in 2016. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

We will have more on Petty's life and legacy in the days ahead.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >