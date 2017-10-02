Update: Tom Petty Dead at 66

Tom Petty, seen here in concert at the Forum in 2014 Timothy Norris

[Update, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at 1:25 p.m.: Tom Petty has been pronounced dead.]

Tom Petty was rushed to a hospital in Santa Monica on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, TMZ has reported. The singer, 66, was found in "full cardiac arrest" at his home in Malibu. EMTs were able to revive him and he was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, but after doctors were unable to detect any brain activity, a decision was made to take him off life support. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to CBS News.

Petty and his longtime backing band, the Heartbreakers, just completed a run of three shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 21, 22 and 25, celebrating the band's 40th anniversary.

Originally from Gainesville, Florida, Petty and fellow Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench spent most of their careers in Los Angeles and recorded most of their best-known albums here, including Damn the Torpedoes and Into the Great Wide Open.

Petty also was a member of the late '80s supergroup The Traveling Wilburys and released several albums as a solo artist, as well as two with his original band, Mudcrutch, who reunited in 2016. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

We will have more on Petty's life and legacy in the days ahead.