Update: Tom Petty Dead at 66
|
Tom Petty, seen here in concert at the Forum in 2014
Timothy Norris
[Update, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at 1:25 p.m.: Tom Petty has been pronounced dead.]
Tom Petty was rushed to a hospital in Santa Monica on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, TMZ has reported. The singer, 66, was found in "full cardiac arrest" at his home in Malibu. EMTs were able to revive him and he was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, but after doctors were unable to detect any brain activity, a decision was made to take him off life support. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to CBS News.
Petty and his longtime backing band, the Heartbreakers, just completed a run of three shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 21, 22 and 25, celebrating the band's 40th anniversary.
Originally from Gainesville, Florida, Petty and fellow Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench spent most of their careers in Los Angeles and recorded most of their best-known albums here, including Damn the Torpedoes and Into the Great Wide Open.
Upcoming Events
-
Needtobreathe
TicketsThu., Nov. 2, 6:00pm
-
Ne Obliviscaris, Allegaeon
TicketsThu., Nov. 2, 7:00pm
-
Moscow State Symphony Orchestra
TicketsThu., Nov. 2, 8:00pm
-
Daniel Johnston
TicketsThu., Nov. 2, 8:00pm
-
Jack Allen
TicketsThu., Nov. 2, 8:30pm
Petty also was a member of the late '80s supergroup The Traveling Wilburys and released several albums as a solo artist, as well as two with his original band, Mudcrutch, who reunited in 2016. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
We will have more on Petty's life and legacy in the days ahead.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
One Eyed Doll, Dollskin, Co-op
TicketsWed., Nov. 1, 7:00pm
-
Kesha
TicketsWed., Nov. 1, 8:00pm
-
The New Mastersounds, Kung Fu
TicketsWed., Nov. 1, 9:00pm
-
"Rockwell Drops the Mic:" Whitney Houston
TicketsTue., Oct. 17, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!