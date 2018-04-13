Tokimonsta Remixes Her Post–Brain Surgery Lune Rouge

Born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, Tokimonsta is an artist with a story to tell — a true testimony to anyone who’s had to overcome a daunting obstacle or hardship in their life. For the artist born Jennifer Lee, this challenge came in the form of a rare brain condition called moyamoya. (You can read all about her diagnosis and amazing recovery in Rebecca Haithcoat's profile here.)

A Korean-American DJ/producer with her own signature sound, Toki fuses together R&B, dance and psychedelic hip-hop.