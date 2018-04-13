Tokimonsta Remixes Her Post–Brain Surgery Lune Rouge

Born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, Tokimonsta is an artist with a story to tell — a true testimony to anyone who’s had to overcome a daunting obstacle or hardship in their life. For the artist born Jennifer Lee, this challenge came in the form of a rare brain condition called moyamoya. (You can read all about her diagnosis and amazing recovery in Rebecca Haithcoat's profile here.)
A Korean-American DJ/producer with her own signature sound, Toki fuses together R&B, dance and psychedelic hip-hop.
Wasting no time at all, Lee took full advantage of the opportunity to share her real-life struggles and experiences though her art. After recovering from brain surgery, she released her third studio album, Lune Rouge.
Now she's back with the announcement of her full-length remix album, Lune Rouge Remixed.
On April 3, just a few days before the release of the new album, Tokimonsta held an exclusive album listening party with dinner at Kettle Back, her favorite restaurant in Silver Lake.
The adorable two-story space looked like a completely full house. Business was booming.The laid-back, calm and collected Silver Lake vibes were immediately in evidence. Cheese platters and fancy cocktails caught my attention as the servers brushed past me at rapid speed.
We were led upstairs to three secluded tables, with Toki elegantly seated at one. The menu for the evening was catered to Toki’s palate and consisted of zucchini noodles, oxtail agnolotti and butterscotch budino.
Among those in the extremely hospitable crowed was Alexander Lewis, whose credits can be found on Tokimonsta's “Don’t Call Me” featuring Yuna.
As the evening went on, the playback of Lune Rouge Remixed provided the perfect backdrop to the rich conversations.
Tokimonsta partnered with the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, which facilitates basic music education for youth; proceeds from the dinner went to the nonprofit organization.
What an incredible way to give back to the community.
Tokimonsta plays with Two Fresh, Hoodboi and Adam Auburn at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 13, at the Exchange L.A.
