Brain Surgery Stole Tokimonsta's Ability to Make Music. Here's How She Got It Back

The earth beneath Jennifer Lee's foot vanished.

It was autumn 2015, and the L.A. producer and DJ, who goes by Tokimonsta, had recently announced a new album and tour. That fall, she'd grown increasingly aware of puzzling things happening in her body — explained away as carpal tunnel syndrome, her fingers would go numb one by one; the side of her lips went numb — but this was alarming. She took a step and never felt her foot connect with the earth.

"There was nothing there. I had a ghost foot," she remembers. It's two years later on a balmy afternoon in late September, and she's about to play the biggest hometown show of her career — a sold-out headlining gig at the Wiltern. Lithe in all black, she surveys the spread from her tour rider, then grabs a handful of cheddar and sour cream potato chips and pours herself a glass of Kendall-Jackson sauvignon blanc. She wrinkles her nose before wandering over and perching on a sofa in one of the Wiltern's gilded dressing rooms.

Freaked out by her foot's loss of feeling, she saw her doctor, who ordered an angiogram. What happened next turned Lee's life upside down. She was diagnosed with moyamoya, a rare, progressive vascular disorder in which the arteries that provide blood flow to the brain, including the vital carotid arteries, begin to narrow. Untreated, the disease is fatal.

In the three months following the diagnosis, Lee's plans for her album and tour were replaced by plans to simply stay alive. She underwent two brain surgeries and woke up to the terrifying realization that she had lost the ability to comprehend language and music.

But Lee wasn't unaccustomed to a fight. She'd thrived in Los Angeles' testosterone-laden beat scene, honing her wrist-flicking mixing skills at the weekly, world-famous club night called Low End Theory, smoothing rap and R&B into sleek, electro-kissed tracks and becoming the "First Lady of Brainfeeder," the record label belonging to the city's most exciting experimental electronic musician, Flying Lotus. Within a few months of the surgeries, she would begin work on her just-released album, Lune Rouge, and, unbelievably, perform at South by Southwest and Coachella.

But before all that, she had to recover the ability to make music at all.

Lee first heard the word "moyamoya" back in 2005, when she was in college. She was suffering migraines so severe that she went to see a doctor, who discovered a small but curious area of abnormal narrowing in her carotid artery, a typical symptom of moya­moya.

Moyamoya is exceedingly rare; fewer than one person in 100,000 has the disease. So although it occurs more often in both Asians and women, Lee's doctor dismissed the possibility of her having it.

"They were just like, 'It's too rare, you just have one little abnormality. This is fine. It's something weird, but your brain is completely fine, all the blood flow is fine,'" Lee says. "Until I show up after the ghost foot and the doctors are like, 'You know, you only have 5 percent [functionality in the carotid artery on] one side and, like, 10 or 11 percent on the other side.'"

In response to the blockage, our self-correcting bodies compensate by developing their own tiny vessels designed to feed the brain. The appearance of that cluster gives moyamoya, which was first defined in Japan in the 1960s, its name, a Japanese word that roughly translates to "puff of smoke." Because those backup vessels are so delicate, however, they can't carry enough blood and oxygen to the brain. This triggers crippling headaches that are unresponsive to medication; seizures; hemorrhaging; and, eventually, strokes — which often present as droopy facial features. Or ghost feet.

Reading the results of her MRA, Lee's radiologist in L.A. confirmed she was symptomatic of moyamoya in December 2015.

"It sounds like a cliché, but in a wink of the eye everything could be taken away from you. I was face-to-face with the fact that I might not live," says Lee, who's soft-spoken but steely. "It's very sobering, and also very much came out of nowhere, because up to that point I was really fine. There were no extreme symptoms for me."

Such reduced capacity in her arteries was startling. But even more terrifying was the unpredictability of the new transportation system taking blood to her brain. It was only a matter of time before the fragile, makeshift vessels exploded, and there was no means of gauging how long that might take. Without surgery, most people with moyamoya do not live past the age of 40.

Danny Liao

"I think I have a pretty strong will to survive," says Lee, who is in her early 30s. "How I exist on this planet, how I was raised, I'm very resilient. I had to persevere."

Still, as holiday merriment swirled around her, Lee sat down and started writing her will.

Moyamoya is an apt name for such a nebulous disease. Simply diagnosing it is hazy territory, says Dr. Gary Steinberg, the vascular neurosurgeon who treated Lee. Once, he admitted a woman with moyamoya who had been misdiagnosed as suffering from multiple sclerosis for 20 years. Even understanding what causes the disease, or why people of Asian ethnicity are more prone to having it, has been elusive knowledge. Only in 2011 did researchers identify the first Moyamoya susceptibility gene, RNF213.

"What we believe happens is that the smooth muscle within the blood vessel in the base of the brain overgrows and blocks off the vessel," explains Steinberg, chair of neurosurgery and director of the Stanford Moyamoya Center. He treated his first moyamoya patient in 1991: A woman driving across the Golden Gate Bridge was pulled over for drunk driving, then discovered she was suffering a hemorrhage from the disease. Since then, he's treated almost 1,000 patients, establishing Stanford as the largest moyamoya referral base in the world — which makes wrangling an appointment considerably difficult.